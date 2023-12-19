easyJet Orders a Further 157 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

DALLAS — Airbus has confirmed that easyJet (U2) has received approval from its shareholders to place a firm order for 157 additional A320neo Family aircraft.
The order includes 56 A320neo and 101 A321neo aircraft, and it also involves converting an existing order for 35 A320neo aircraft into the larger A321neo variant. This agreement is part of U2’s plan to renew and upgrade its fleet, and it will bring significant sustainability improvements to the airline’s operations.
Johan Lundgren, the CEO of easyJet, expressed his satisfaction with the order, highlighting that it allows the airline to replace older aircraft with more efficient ones, which aligns with their net-zero roadmap. The order also provides the opportunity for disciplined growth, particularly through upgauging.
The airline CEO finally emphasized that this order will enable U2 to maintain its leading position at Europe’s primary airports, and he looks forward to a continued partnership with Airbus in the future.
The news of U2’s fleet upgrade comes on the heels of Lufthansa Group’s largest fleet modernization in the group’s history.
Featured image: easyjet Airbus A320neo. Photo: Hendrik Bittorf/Airways