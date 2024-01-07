EASA Adopts FAA Emergency AD on Boeing 737-9

DALLAS — The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has approved the adoption of an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding a specific setup of the Boeing 737-9 (MAX) aircraft.

This directive, which requires the grounding of aircraft with this configuration until an inspection is conducted, was prompted by an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. During the flight, an exit panel detached from the aircraft, causing a rapid decompression of the cabin.

EASA has decided to adopt the FAA EAD even though no airline operating in an EASA Member State currently uses this specific configuration. The configuration in question involves replacing a mid-cabin exit with a plug-in panel, which is typically utilized by airlines operating with lower passenger capacity and does not require the additional exit for evacuation safety.

EASA says it is important to note that the Boeing 737-9 aircraft operating in Europe do not have this configuration and are not affected by the EAD. They can continue to operate normally.

The European agency is actively communicating with the FAA regarding this matter and will closely monitor the investigation into the Alaska Airlines incident.

Featured image: Icelandair TF-ICY Boeing 737-9 MAX. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways