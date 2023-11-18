Embraer E190/195-E2 Jets Obtain Type Certification in Singapore

DALLAS — The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has granted type certification to Embraer’s E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft, confirming their position as the most fuel-efficient and quietest single-aisle planes in the world. Scoot (TR), a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SQ), plans to introduce the E190-E2 to its fleet in 2024.

Scoot’s CEO, Mr. Leslie Thng, emphasized the significance of this achievement for the airline, which aims to operate an efficient fleet and expand travel options for customers with these new jets. Being the first Singaporean carrier to introduce the E2s, TR’s goal is to enhance connectivity in Asia and contribute to Singapore’s growth as a regional travel hub.

Embraer PR-ZFV Embraer EMB190-E2 SBBR/BSB (Factory Livery) (named Ozires Silva). Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways

Embraer’s E2 Jets

The E190-E2 and E195-E2, which build upon the 20 million hours of experience from the previous E-Jets, prioritize modernity and advancement while maintaining the reliability and maturity of their predecessors. These aircraft continue the success of Embraer’s E-Jets program, with over 80 airlines in 50 countries using the single-aisle narrowbody aircraft.

Embraer’s Vice President for Asia Pacific, Mr. Raul Villaron, expressed gratitude for the thorough assessment by CAAS, highlighting its importance in Scoot’s adoption of the modern and fuel-efficient E190-E2. In addition to the CAAS certification, the E2 jets have received certifications from other major aviation authorities, including the FAA (USA), EASA (Europe), ANAC (Brazil), and TCCA (Canada).

On November 6, Airways had the opportunity to experience firsthand one of Porter Airlines’ (PD) new E195-E2 jets at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Embraer E195-E2 at FLL. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

E2 Pilot Training in Singapore

In preparation for E2 commercial operations in Singapore, at the end of August, Embraer and CAE announced at the 2023 Asia Pacific Airline Training Symposium (APATS) that they were expanding their longstanding joint venture to include pilot and cabin crew training for the E-Jet E2 family.

The advanced E2 full-flight simulator and pilot training program, set to begin operations by the end of the year, will be hosted at the Singapore-CAE Flight Training Centre within the SIA Training Centre, further enhancing training opportunities for pilots operating these state-of-the-art aircraft.

Embraer E195-E2 Profit Hunter at DAS2023. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

According to Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the civil aviation sector in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the first half of 2024.

Featured image: A Scoot Embraer E2 jet over Singapore’s landmark financial business district at twilight. Image: Embraer