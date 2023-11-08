First Look: Porter Airlines E195 Jet at Fort Lauderdale Int’l Airport

DALLAS — On Monday, November 6, 2023, Porter Airlines (PD) provided Airways and selected industry media with an exclusive opportunity to experience its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

On October 23, 2023, the airline commemorated 17 years of service. This year in particular has seen the carrier’s introduction of the Embraer E195-E2 jet, the commencement of flights at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and an increase in flight offerings at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW).

Over the past 12 months, the airline has also recruited over 1,000 new team members, received delivery of 22 new E195-E2s, expanded its fleet to a total of 51 aircraft, including 29 Dash 8 aircraft, announced 26 new routes, and introduced service to 14 new destinations.

These developments have allowed the Canadian carrier to extend its network across Canada from coast to coast and expand into important US markets. Today’s firsthand experience of one of the airline’s new E2 jets at FLL is set against this backdrop.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 at FLL, exterior front view. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

The aircraft, registered as C-GKQN, will be used on the carrier’s recently announced Fort Lauderdale-Toronto route, starting November 30. The E2 jet arrived Monday morning at FFL amid performing its Functional and Reliability Testing (FnR, aka route proving), i.e., an international flight testing campaign consisting of proving runs to show airline crews know how to operate a new commercial aircraft.

Upon our arrival at Terminal 4 and our outing to the apron and aircraft stand, we had the opportunity to tour both the four-abreast interior and pristine exterior of the new E195 aircraft.

During this time, we had the chance to talk shop with Brad Cicero, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Porter Airlines; Andre Cavalca, Regional Marketing Director, Embraer Commercial Aviation; and Arlene Satchell, Public Information Officer, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and North Perry airports (BCAD).

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 at FLL, exterior side view. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Standing out from the Crowd

Porter is the first airline in North America to introduce Embraer’s latest family of E2 jets. This one in particular has a seating capacity of 132 passengers and features a two-by-two configuration, meaning there is no middle seat on this and all PD routes on the type.

The E2 family of aircraft is certified to meet the strictest international standards for aircraft noise, being 65% quieter than previous-generation aircraft, making the jets the quietest and most efficient single-aisle aircraft currently available.

In terms of the passenger experience the airline is known for, Mr. Cicero told us that while it was important to remain competitive in terms of pricing, it was also crucial to have a distinctive personality, clarifying that PD was neither a low-cost carrier nor a local airline.

Embraer E195-E2 two-abreast cabin at FLL. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

The overhead compartments on the E2 jets are bigger than on the E1’s, meaning two carry-ons per passenger can be stowed with ease. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways Left: Mr. Brad Cicero, Porter Airlines. Second to left: Mr. Andre Cavalca, Embraer. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

A Premium Economy Experience

Porter Airlines offers an all-economy product that stands out in the market. According to the PD executive, this approach attracts customers who are looking to get the most value for their money, even if they originally intended to book a first-class or premium product. The airline representative added that the overall experience the PD offered was very comparable, with the only noticeable difference being the type of network the carrier provided.

With its new E195-E2 jets, however, the airline has the flexibility to fly to almost any destination in North America. Apart from the five Floridian destinations listed below, PD, headquartered at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YZT), is making further headway into Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

The Embraer E195-E2 2-2 configuration boasts enough legroom. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Feet are comfortably under seat. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways The E195-E2 extra-foot space. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

As for the particulars of the in-flight service, all of the airline’s passengers enjoy free WiFi via ViaSat, a selection of premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine served in glassware. In addition, the airline offers various options to enhance the travel experience.

Porter’s customers can also choose priority check-in, opt for extra legroom seats (there are no middle bars under the E195 seats), enjoy premium pre-mixed cocktails, and indulge in fresh and healthy meals. These options are available either with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased separately with PorterClassic fares.

In a nutshell, the carrier is not compromising on quality or service to cut costs as it further develops in Eastern Canada and continues to expand in North America.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 Re-Porter in-flight journal. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

What Do Customers Think?

Martyn Holmes, the Chief Commercial Officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation, recently said that the E195-E2 was the carrier’s preferred aircraft to fulfill its main objective—with an order for 50 E195-E2 jets and an option for 50 more, PD can deliver on its mission to provide a superior travel experience.

The airline boasts high levels of customer satisfaction, with over 80% of customers saying so, according to Mr. Cicero, who added that maintaining a net promoter score in the 60 range was a significant accomplishment.

The communications director added that when PD consistently delivers a reliable product and has a strong network in place, the carrier’s satisfaction scores can even be higher, pushing “into the 70s and “sometimes even pushing 80s with promoter scores.” It is notable for an airline to achieve such levels of customer satisfaction.

Andre Cavalca, Regional Marketing Director, Embraer Commercial Aviation, echoed the sentiment, sharing an anecdote from Portland, where they saw an unusual sight: passengers deboarding with happy faces. “That’s not supposed to happen” in the airline industry.

Embraer E195-E2 at FLL. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Economics of the E195-E2 Jet

In terms of the E2’s growth in the US market, Embraer sees the aircraft family turning up at regional airlines and replacing mainline aircraft such as the aging Airbus 319-700s, which will eventually need to be replaced. “That’s a big chunk of the market we see as an opportunity for the E2 jet,” said Mr. Cavalca.

The representative of the world’s third-largest planemaker explained that low-cost carriers are saturating the large narrowbody segment and will eventually need to distinguish themselves. He used Frontier’s (F9) recent investor relations report as an example, where the LCC acknowledged facing intense competition on its planned routes.

Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto told Reuters yesterday in an interview that breaking into the US market with the E2 jet was an important step for the planemaker to improve its production mix. The CEO noted that in 2023, for the first time, there will be more second-generation E2 jets delivered than first-generation ones.

Porter’s E195 flights to the West Coast and South Florida come into play here, helping to “showcase” the E2 to U.S. airlines—not as a regional plane, but as a small, narrow body that mainline carriers can operate efficiently.

Mr. Neto mentioned KLM (KL) and Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) as examples of airlines that have successfully operated both the E195-E2 and larger narrow-body aircraft like the Airbus A320. KL also operates the E175. He emphasized that the E195-E2 is a highly efficient aircraft and can be very profitable, even when flown with an 80% load factor, an important point that Embraer has been trying to demonstrate to major US airlines.

Two Pratt & Whitney PW1900G GTF (Geared Turbofan) engines power the Embraer E195. They are considered to be among the most efficient currently available. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Comparing the E2 Family with Its Counterparts

Porter Airlines sees the E2 aircraft as the key differentiator; it allows the airline to avoid direct competition with other carriers by focusing on smaller market segments. It makes sense then that the Canadian airline chose the E195; it enables it to carve out a unique position in the segment.

When comparing the E2 jet with aircraft with similar principles, Mr. Cavalca points out that while the A321 is essentially a stretched version of the A320 and has the best cost-per-seat in that family, Embraer’s E2 jet is stretched to the furthest, making it “the four-abreast with the most capacity you’re going to see flying.”

Embraer E195-E2 flight deck. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Furthermore, the E2 jet offers a significant advantage in terms of seat cost competitiveness. Embraer designed the E195 to be on par with larger aircraft like the A320neo or the Boeing 737-8, even when carrying 132 passengers like the E195-E2 at FLL.

In short, with these jets, airlines can operate in various market segments and sizes without having to charge extra due to high seat costs. That’s the potential of the E2 jet—carriers can offer a higher frequency of flights during the day, explore routes, and launch new ones with more ease.

The E195-E2’s Range, Type Commonality

So the E2’s competitive pricing stimulates the market and attracts more passengers by offering cost-effective seating options, but what about range? Mr. Cicero asserts that the newly acquired Embraer aircraft provides PD with the flexibility to operate almost anywhere it desires, making it a compelling reason for its purchase.

Specifically, PD intends to expand its operations from eastern Canada to include transcontinental flights, ultimately establishing a comprehensive network across North America.

In terms of pilot training, the E2 aircraft offers a common type rating with the E1 variant, which simplifies the training process. Pilots transitioning from the E1 to the E2 only require two-and-a-half-day training for the differences between the two models, and there is no requirement for simulator (SIM) time.

This streamlined training process allows pilots to quickly adapt to the new aircraft without extensive retraining, meaning direct entry from the E1 or other aircraft types, and those pilots flowing from the Dash 8.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 at FLL. Flight deck from the exterior. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

E2 Delivery Timeframe

At this stage of the conversation, Mr. Cavalca highlighted Embraer’s support for the Canadian airline. The manufacturer has a significant presence in the US, with its largest parts inventory located in Fort Lauderdale. With the airline now connecting to FLL, this benefits its servicing efforts and transportation to other locations, such as Toronto.

The Embraer director assured us that PD had proven to be an excellent partner for the Brazilian manufacturer’s entry into the North American market and acknowledged the airline’s impressive growth.

The large number of aircraft orders from the Canadian airline is a significant milestone for Embraer. The company representative confirmed that the completion of the delivery of the initial 50 aircraft was planned to take place by the end of next year, which averages two or so deliveries a month.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 underwing. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Porter’s Foray into South Florida

On November 1, Tampa became the inaugural destination among the five new cities and seven routes that PD will be launching in Florida. The service includes flights from Toronto Pearson to Tampa, Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Miami (MIA). Additionally, there will be flights from Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

According to Kevin Jackson, the executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines, Canadians, who represent the largest group of international travelers to Florida, now have the option to fly with an airline that prioritizes style, care, and charm in every aspect of the flight experience. With Porter Airlines, “the vacation experience begins as soon as passengers step inside the aircraft.”

Arlene Satchell, the Public Information Officer at FLL, expressed her delight in welcoming a new international carrier to the airport. “Stand ready to welcome Porter when it comes in officially on November 30th, with service to Ottawa and Toronto. We look forward to a really beneficial, long-standing relationship.” She was thrilled to witness the arrival of the plane and looked forward to seeing passengers onboard.

This development has a positive impact on revenue generation for the airport. Mr. Cavalca ended the exchange by mentioning that, during the holiday season, there will be days with two daily flights operated by the airline, which was not originally scheduled but was added to accommodate the increased demand and provide more capacity.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 at FLL, aircraft stand view. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Final Thoughts

Despite being in operation for nearly two decades, the airline still maintains a sense of novelty and freshness. Aviation analyst Rohan Anand notes on our next episode of The Airways Podcast that the niche service the airline provides with its travel commerce—the ability to book flights on hotels and take advantage of the airline’s loyalty program—makes flying PD a “cool experience.”

We can rest assured that the Canadian airline will continue to provide a unique and enjoyable travel experience with its comfortable and environmentally friendly E2 jets, as well as its exceptional passenger amenities and services that are not about to change given the airline’s expansion in North America.

As for Embraer, its US headquarters are in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a facility founded in 1979. With Brazil and Canada now interlinked via Fort Lauderdale, these powerful connections allow us to daydream about future partnerships in the Americas with the likes of Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD), one of Embraer’s main customers for the E2 family, and even JetBlue (B6).

Featured image: Embraer E195-E2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways