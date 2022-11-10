Embraer E190-E2 Granted Type Certification in China

DALLAS – The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted the Embraer E190-E2 its type certificate, ushering in an exciting period for Embraer’s E2 program in China.

Certification for Embraer’s larger E195-E2 aircraft, which is currently in the works, is expected to follow shortly. The E195-E2 debuted at the 14th Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai on November 8.

Embraer’s latest market forecast revealed that 1445 new aircraft in the up to 150-seat category will be delivered in China through 2041, driven by the country’s long-term economic development and the Chinese civil aviation system’s continuing trend of evolving from point-to-point to a more hub-and-spoke based network.

This is the second aircraft to be granted type certification by the CAAC this week after it did so with the ATR 42-600.

Comments from Embraer CEO

“CAAC’s certification of the E190-E2 is great news for Embraer and our prospective customers in China,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“Certification paves the way for significant E190-E2 business opportunities in China – data reveals that one billion people living in China’s second and third tier cities have never taken a flight.”

Meijer added, “The E190-E2 and E195-E2, seating up to 114 and 146 passengers respectively, offer the complementary capacity to China’s indigenous ARJ21 and C919 aircraft. The E2 will not only provide the best in class economics and emission reductions for airlines, but also help to accelerate the implementation of China’s Essential Air Service program to connect more secondary and tertiary cities.”

Within the next two decades, China is poised to become the world’s second-largest aviation market.

Featured image: Embraer