ATR 42-600 Set to Enter Chinese Market

DALLAS – The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has validated the type certificate for the ATR 42-600 from the leading Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer.

This allows ATR to re-enter the Chinese market with a firm order for three aircraft from an unnamed customer, according to the manufacturer, which adds via a press release that the ATR 42-600 is an ideal route opener for China, a vast country looking to grow vital connections profitably and responsibly.

Regional aviation has been shown to benefit a country’s economy and society: increasing regional flights by 10% results in a 5% increase in tourism, a 6% increase in regional GDP, and an 8% increase in foreign direct investment.

ATR will exhibit at the Zhuhai Airshow in China from November 8 to 10 (booth H4F1) as part of the company’s commitment to enhancing vital regional connectivity throughout the Asian country.

The manufacturer will display a wide range of products and services, including its fuel-efficient ATR 42-600 in its 30-seat configuration, specially designed for the Chinese market.

Photo: ATR

Comments from ATR Officials

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Receiving CAAC’s validation of the ATR 42-600 type certificate, along with a firm order, is a major achievement marking the re-introduction of ATR turboprops in China.”

Laude added, “The ATR 42-600 will undoubtedly prove to be a game-changer. ATR offers an eco-responsible alternative to jets while bringing comfort and convenience to passengers, and essential air services for communities and businesses to thrive.”

Fabrice Vautier, ATR’s Senior Vice-President Commercial said, “By 2035, we anticipate that over 150 airports will be built in China and turboprops will play a key role in creating a new network of short, thin routes, complementing the high-speed train offering. Our 20-year forecast predicts a need for 280 new turboprops in the region, and ATR is perfectly placed to meet this demand, whilst also contributing to decreasing the reliance on public subsidies and delivering reduced CO2 emissions.”

Featured image: ATR