Delta Air Lines Increases Service from Texas Capitol

DALLAS — SkyTeam Alliance member Delta Air Lines (DL) has announced new flights starting next spring from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). The new routes represent a 20% increase in seat capacity for the airport over July 2023. Coupled with expansion throughout other Texas airports, this is also part of an overall 12% increase in capacity for DL operations statewide, year-over-year, for the next summer season.
Two of the 11 new flights are new markets for DL: McAllen (MFE) and Midland-Odessa (MAF), Texas. In addition to MAF and MEF, there will be new service from AUS to Nashville and increased frequencies to Raleigh-Durham and Cincinnati. These new flights commence on April 22, 2024, utilizing two-class regional jets operated by Delta Connection partners SkyWest and Endeavor.
Joe Esposito, Delta’s SVP of Network Planning, said, “This expansion not only creates an access point to diverse opportunities for business, leisure, and cultural exploration spanning Texas and beyond but also solidifies Delta’s commitment to being a key player in Austin’s evolving landscape. Austin is growing rapidly, and this 20% increase in capacity mirrors that growth as we look to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience in the region.”
The addition of service from Austin by DL follows recent news from American Airlines (AA) of a scale-down in service and the complete suspension of flights to the Texas capitol by Virgin Atlantic (VS). These recent reductions followed a growth period for the airport, where several airlines added capacity, invested in the airport experience for their customers, or both.
More details on the new Delta service from AUS starting in April 2024:
- Nashville (BNA): three daily flights
- Midland-Odessa (MAF): three daily flights
- McAllen (MFE): three daily flights
- Cincinnati (CVG): An additional daily flight for a total of two daily flights
- Raleigh-Durham (RDU): An additional daily flight for a total of three daily flights
Featured image: Delta Connection (Endeavor Air) N8683B Bombardier CRJ-200, sister of N8918B. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways