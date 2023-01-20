Delta Air Lines Launches Los Angeles-Auckland Route

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) will begin nonstop service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Auckland (AKL) this fall. DL will be the only US carrier to offer service between the two destinations.

The route commences service on October 28, 2023. It will be hosted onboard an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which features 306 seats across four different cabins.

“With more than 1,750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. of Network Planning.

Delta Airbus A350-900 Aircraft. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Boosting Local Hubs

DL will also boost its transatlantic service from its New York (JFK) and Atlanta (ATL) hubs beginning this spring. According to the brand, many of the added routes have not been flown since pre-pandemic.

Some of the new route additions include nonstop service from JFK to London Gatwick (LGW) and Geneva (GVA).

It will also include flights from ATL to Nice (NCE) starting on May 12, 2023, which will be operated on a Boeing 767 aircraft. The flight path will be the first time in over a decade that DL will connect customers to the French city. In addition, beginning April 16, DL will ramp up its service from ATL to Tel Aviv (TLV) with daily flights from the hub.

DL will also strengthen its flights to Scotland with five weekly flights from ATL to Edinburgh (EDI) starting on May 25, 2023, and ending on September 4, 2023. It will be the only nonstop flight between ATL and EDI, and it will be operated by a Boeing 767-300ER.

Check out the August 2016 issue, where ENRIQUE PERRELLA looks at Delta Air Lines: how it became so successful and how its distinctive widget logo is going global.

Featured Image: N501DN, Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 AMS EHAM. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways