Delta Elevates Chicago O’Hare Passenger Experience

DALLAS – While Delta Air Lines (DL) doesn’t count the Second City as one of its hubs, the airline has been committed to elevating the passenger experience and beefing up its presence at Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD), where it has invested US$50m in its new Terminal 5 home.

Just this week, the airline moved its operations from older ORD Terminal 2 facilities into newly rebuilt and renovated areas of Terminal 5, where it will operate from gates M2 through M11. DL has also opened a dazzling new 22,000-plus-square-foot Delta Sky Club within Terminal 5—four times the capacity of its old Terminal 2 club.

A quick look at Delta’s presence at Chicago-O’Hare:

40 peak-day departures out of ORD to eight of their nine U.S. hubs, including to both New York City hubs (JFK and LGA).

Seat capacity increased by 15% since spring 2022, driven by additional flying to Boston, Detroit, and Minneapolis.

Larger aircraft on ORD routes have increased average gauge by 10% for fall 2022, versus the same period in 2019. Compared to fall 2019, Delta averages 40 additional seats per departure between its ATL-ORD route.

Delta also services Chicago’s Midway Airport (MDW) with about 10 peak-day departures to its Atlanta, Detroit, and Minneapolis-St. Paul hubs.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

The Delta Sky Club

Airways had a look at Delta’s new Terminal 5 home—an impressive space where premium passengers especially will rejoice with state-of-the-art features designed to elevate the airport experience.

Board select flights directly from the SkyClub: A unique feature exclusive to this SkyClub location, Delta customers on flights to New York LaGuardia will be able to board via boarding bridges connected directly to the Club.

A unique feature exclusive to this SkyClub location, Delta customers on flights to New York LaGuardia will be able to board via boarding bridges connected directly to the Club. Expanded dining options: Guests will enjoy expanded food options served from two buffets; two bars will offer Delta Sky Club’s standard complimentary beers, wines, and premium cocktails and spirits, with one bar featuring a wine rack displaying a premium selection of whites and reds.

Guests will enjoy expanded food options served from two buffets; two bars will offer Delta Sky Club’s standard complimentary beers, wines, and premium cocktails and spirits, with one bar featuring a wine rack displaying a premium selection of whites and reds. Local Chicago art: Artwork display from local Chicago artists includes large-scale neon art, sculpture, and large-scale mixed media works

Artwork display from local Chicago artists includes large-scale neon art, sculpture, and large-scale mixed media works Club details and amenities: Modern design touches crafted to create a warm, elevated look and feel, such as wrapped columns, signature lighting fixtures, stone countertops, and custom furniture. Additional amenities include four showers, six privacy sound booths for quiet work, and a family room for nursing mothers.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Comments from Airline, City Officials

“Guests will find much to love in this new space—in addition to its amenities and stunning design, the T5 lounge offers one-of-a-kind experiences unique to our Club network,” said Claude Roussel, Managing Director, Delta Sky Club.

“On behalf of the entire City of Chicago, I’d like to thank Delta Air Lines for its ongoing commitment to connecting our city to the world through its investment in O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 as part of its $1 billion transformation,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, in a statement.

“With the help of Delta and our other airline partners, Chicago stands ready to welcome visitors from all over the United States and the world and show them why Condé Nast Traveler readers have rated us as the Best Big City in the U.S. for six years in a row.”

Delta has spent the past decade investing more than $12 billion in airport hubs across the country, including recent upgrades at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Featured image: Delta Air Lines