Delta Air Lines to Move O’Hare Operations to Terminal 5

DALLAS- Delta Air Lines (DL) is set to relocate its operations at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Terminal 2 to newly rebuilt gates in Terminal 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA).

Delta will use Terminal 5’s western concourse gates M2 through M11. Its eight gates in Terminal 2’s Concourse E will be transferred to United Airlines (UA), which will take gates E7 through E14, and Alaska Airlines, which will take gates E15 and E17.

The current Delta Sky Club near Gate E6 will close on Tuesday, Oct. 11, marking the end of Delta service in Terminal 2. The airline’s new Delta Sky Club, which will be located in Terminal 5 between Gates M11 and M14, will house around 400 people, roughly four times the capacity of the Terminal 2 club.

New signage and DL employees will be stationed at Terminal 2 to direct regular DL customers to the airline’s new home at Terminal 5, which is accessible from the main terminal complex through the recently rebuilt Airport Transit System (ATS).

CDA customer service representatives and volunteers will also aid with navigation, and there will be live entertainment at Terminal 5 from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 14.

N3772H Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from Delta, CDA Officials

“The expanded Terminal 5 checkpoint will allow TSA officers to process travelers more efficiently than previous space limitations allowed,” TSA Illinois Federal Security Director Dereck Starks said.

Starks added, “During this time of increasing passenger volume, coupled with long-term improvements to the airport infrastructure, we ask travelers to arrive early and leave prohibited items out of their carry-on bags. Our responsibility remains to keep passengers safe while also providing security screening as efficiently as possible, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation.”

“Delta’s move is the next big step in the US$1bn expansion and renovation project nearing completion at Terminal 5, where we have already opened seven new permanent gates since June,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said.

“In the coming months, we look forward to opening additional building elements and passenger amenities that will transform Terminal 5 into a state-of-the-art facility that will serve a mix of domestic and international passengers.”

When finished, the Terminal 5 expansion will increase gate capacity by 25%, passenger amenity space by 85%, replace the nearly 30-year-old baggage handling system, provide reconfigured and more efficient customs and immigration facilities, and increase the total number of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint lanes to 13.

The Terminal 5 renovation and expansion work will continue to open in phases through 2023.

Featured image: N836MH Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-400. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways