Delta Air Lines Expands Caribbean, Latin America and Mexico Network

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL), based in Atlanta, Georgia, offering domestic and international travel to over 300 destinations in 60 countries, has announced its 2023 Latin America holiday schedule with expanded service across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The move comes as Delta flexes its muscles toward fully restoring its network after operating at 85% overall capacity in 2022, focusing its attention on its US hubs.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A321NEO (N504DZ). Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways.

New Routes

This expanded program will offer over 20% more seats than the 2022 holiday season. DL will add new seasonal routes from its Atlanta (ATL), New York (JFK), Detroit (DTW) and Minneapolis (MSP) hubs to several tropical destinations.

From New York’s JFK International Airport, Delta will operate flights to 19 Latin America destinations with over 30 flights per day in peak season to Cancun, Mexico (CUN), Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), Santiago and Dominican Republic (STI).

Moreover, the airline will consolidate its position to Latin America from ATL and DTW. Daily frequencies will increase to Aruba (AUA), Cancun, Mexico (CUN), Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), Mexico City (MEX), Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) and Roatan, Honduras (RTB) from Atlanta (ATL).

From Detroit ( DTW), DL has added a flight to Cancun, Mexico (CUN). This will be flown three or four times per day.

The airline will also resume flights from ATL to Cozumel, Mexico (CZM) on November 5, operating at a daily frequency. CZm will also be served from MSP thrice weekly from December 16. Both services will be flown by one of the carrier’s Airbus A320s.

Featured Image: Delta Air Lines A321-271NX (N504DZ). Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.