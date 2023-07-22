Cyprus Airways Welcomes Airbus A220

DALLAS – On Friday, July 21, Cyprus Airways (CY) welcomed the first of two Airbus A220-300s. A special ceremony, attended by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, was held at Skylink Services’ VIP terminal at Larnaca Airport (LCA) hub.

The aircraft 5B-DEB (MSN55208) and 5B-DEA (MSN55203) have been leased from Air Lease Corporation. CY signed the deal for the jets at this year’s Paris Air Show.

Speaking at the ceremony, Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said, “Today marks a significant development in the history of Cyprus Airways. We are delighted to welcome our first two Airbus A220 aircraft to our fleet.

“From an A320 operator, the transition to the advanced A220-300 signifies a remarkable milestone and a new era for us. It marks another important step in the transformative journey of Cyprus Airways to offer an unparalleled on-board travel experience, enhance its operational efficiency and substantially decrease its environmental footprint. This aircraft is celebrated for its exceptional features and capabilities and perfectly aligns with our vision to strike the best balance between passenger comfort and operational efficiency.”

image: Cyprus Airways.

About Cyprus Airways

Both A220s will be configured with 134 seats, with 12 on each jet designated for business class passengers. The aircraft is set to enter service with the airline on August 2, operating from LCA to Dubai (DXB). They will join CY’s two 180-seat Airbus A320s already in service.

The current Cyprus Airways commenced operations in June 2017, rising from the ashes of the former flag carrier that had ceased operations in 2015 after nearly 70 years. Today, the airline operates services to 18 destinations across Europe and the Middle East.

In December 2022, Mr Sies unveiled a five-year plan for the carrier, which will see its network grow to 30 destinations by 2026. It also plans to focus its fleet around the A220, operating up to 12 of the type by 2028.

Featured Image: Cyprus Airways Airbus A220-300 at Larnaca Airport. Photo: Cyprus Airways.