Cyprus Airways to Lease Pair of Airbus A220s

DALLAS Cyprus Airways (CY) has become the latest customer of the Airbus A220 after signing an agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for two -300 series jets. The deal was signed on June 20, at the Paris Air Show. 

The aircraft, on long-term lease, will be delivered this month from ALC’s outstanding orders with the European manufacturer. Currently, the Larnaca-based carrier operates just three Airbus A320 airliners. However, last year it announced its five year plan to grow its fleet to 11 aircraft by 2026 and expand its network.

The airline currently operates three A320s. Photo: Cyprus Airways.

“ALC is pleased to announce this transaction for two Airbus A220 aircraft with our new customer, Cyprus Airways,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “As the first to introduce the A220 to the airline and the country of Cyprus, ALC looks forward to working with the Cyprus Airways team to develop and grow the flag carrier’s fleet with the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient new aircraft.”

“We are thrilled to work with the ALC team on the first implementation of the A220 in the Cyprus Airways fleet,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive Officer of Cyprus Airways. “Seen as a game changer in the industry, the A220 will provide a new experience to our guests and marks our commitment towards sustainability. The A220 offers the newest technology on the market and gives great savings in fuel burn and direct operating cost. We look forward to a long and mutual beneficial relationship with ALC and hope to work with them on the further development of our fleet plan in the years to come.”

Cyprus Airways Unveils Five-Year Plan

Featured Image: ALC Airbus A220. Image: Airbus.

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

