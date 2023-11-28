COMAC Outlines Future C919 Stretches

DALLAS — The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has announced plans to develop new variants of its latest program, the C919.

These modifications aim to adapt the C919 to the varying demand for routes in China’s domestic aviation industry. The Chinese government initiated the C919 program as a domestically produced alternative to the popular Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft families, thus strengthening its national aerospace industry.

The C919 made its inaugural flight in May 2017 and is currently only available in a single configuration with a capacity of 160 passengers. To date, only two units have been delivered to China Eastern Airlines (MU).

COMAC C-919 rollout for China Eastern Airlines. Photo: COMAC

Focusing on New Variants Instead of Perfecting the Prime Aircraft

COMAC is working on the smaller and larger variants to accommodate 140 and 210 passengers, respectively. These variations are intended to meet the diverse operational needs of China and its surrounding regions.

However, this decision means that a significant portion of the project’s resources will be allocated to developing these extended versions rather than focusing on perfecting and enhancing the base aircraft. Consequently, the C919 has only obtained certification in China, indicating that it will not be available for foreign carriers in the near future.

Historically, many aerospace initiatives developed by Chinese manufacturers have struggled to meet the safety and airworthiness standards of the global aviation industry. This might not be an issue that goes against the interests of the Chinese government.

Regardless, the COMAC C919 has a long way to go before it can replace the current Chinese fleet of more than 2,000 Western-built, narrow-body aircraft.

Featured image: COMAC