China Eastern Increases Weekly Flights to Over 1,000

DALLAS — China Eastern Airlines (MU) has implemented its new flight schedule for the upcoming 2023–2024 winter–spring season, starting on October 29, 2023. The airline plans to operate 3,076 passenger flights daily and increase its seat capacity to 24.84 billion passenger kilometers per month. The airline aims to have 1,084 international and regional flights per week.

During this flight season, MU will cover a total of 246 domestic and international destinations, including 181 domestic destinations, six regional destinations, and 59 international destinations. The company also plans to offer 41 shuttle service and quasi-shuttle service routes, with approximately 404 daily flights on these routes.

Some of the new routes that MU plans to launch include connections between Shanghai and Cairo, Shanghai and Vientiane, Hangzhou and Auckland, Hangzhou, Sydney, and Auckland, Wenzhou and Madrid, Jinan, and Sydney, as well as Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) and Tokyo International Airport (HND).

The airline has already resumed international flights on routes between Shanghai and San Francisco, Shanghai and Brisbane, Shanghai and Nagasaki, Yanji and Inchon, Xi’an, Qingdao, and Inchon, and Hohhot, Kunming, and Yangon since October 29. Furthermore, MU will resume flights on more international routes, such as routes between Shenzhen and Bangkok and between Lanzhou and Bangkok, in late November.

The Chinese carrier says it will provide in-flight Wi-Fi service on all of its 100+ wide-body aircraft during the winter-spring flight season. Passengers will have the option to purchase different Wi-Fi service plans based on their needs, including a standard plan for the entire flight, a premium plan for the entire flight, and an exclusive discounted plan for members.

Featured image: China Eastern Airlines B-5941 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways