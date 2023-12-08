Cathay Orders Next-Generation A350 Freighters

DALLAS — Cathay Cargo (CX) has placed an initial firm order with Airbus for six A350 freighters and secured the right to acquire 20 more aircraft.

The A350F, currently in the development phase, has a payload capacity of up to 111 tonnes and can cover distances of up to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 kilometers). Compared to existing freighter options, Airbus says the A350F offers significantly lower operating costs. With these capabilities, it is well-suited to serve major cargo markets, including the highly-traveled route between Hong Kong and Anchorage.

Equipped with state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce Trent-XWB97 engines, the aircraft should achieve a reduction in both fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% when compared to the older Boeing 747F model. Moreover, Airbus boasts that it outperforms its competitors by being at least 20% more efficient in terms of fuel consumption.

Cathay’s order for the state-of-the-art aircraft, to be delivered commencing in 2027, will help boost Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s top air cargo hubs, providing even greater cargo connectivity between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, and the rest of the world.

Cathay Group’s CEO, Ronald Lam, expressed optimism about the company’s progress in 2024, stating that their rebuilding journey was gaining traction. Lam emphasized that the recent order they placed was a significant step towards their future investments.

Lam added that this decision also showcases the airline’s strong belief in the potential of the Hong Kong hub, particularly with the forthcoming Three-Runway System, which presents exciting opportunities for growth and development.

Boeing 747-867F. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Cathay Cargo Operations

The new A350Fs are set to establish connections between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, and long-haul destinations across North and South America, as well as Europe. In addition to offering increased cargo capacity for long-range flights, these next-generation A350 freighters also incorporate sustainability improvements for Cathay Cargo.

The A350F features the industry’s largest main deck cargo door, designed to accommodate standard pallets and containers. The fuselage length and capacity of the aircraft have been optimized specifically to meet the requirements of these industry-standard cargo units.

Cathay is one of the largest operators of the A350, with a current fleet of 47 aircraft. These include both the A350-900 and A350-1000, so the new A350F offers a high level of commonality.

Cathay Cargo’s fleet comprises 20 Boeing 747 freighters, including 14 Boeing 747-8Fs and six Boeing 747-400ERFs. In addition to its freighter operations, Cathay Cargo also provides belly capacity through the Cathay Group’s extensive network of scheduled passenger flights, providing cargo services to around 80 destinations worldwide.

The purchase agreement brings the Cathay Group’s new aircraft deliveries to 77. Besides the six new A350 freighters, Cathay Group’s order book also includes 21 Boeing 777-9 wide-body passenger aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2025. Also on order are a total of 49 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, which are expected to be delivered by 2029.

Featured image: Cathay Cargo A350F. Render: Airbus