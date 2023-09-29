Cathay Group Purchases 32 More A320neo Family Aircraft

DALLAS — Hong Kong’s Cathay Group has recently announced its plan to expand and modernize its fleet by purchasing an additional 32 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family. This agreement effectively doubles the Cathay Group’s total orders for the A320neo family to 64, with 13 of them having already been delivered.

The 32 additional aircraft will include both the A321neo and A320neo models, which will be added to the fleets of Cathay Pacific and HK Express. These aircraft will primarily serve destinations within the Chinese Mainland and other parts of Asia.

A321neo Hong Kong Express. Photo: Cathay Group

Comments from Cathay Group CCO

Christian Scherer, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, expressed his pride in being part of Cathay Group’s recovery and growth plan. He emphasized how the A320neo family, operating out of the Cathay Group’s base in the heart of Asia, will enable the airline to expand its services across the region. The A320neo family is known for its fuel efficiency, sustainability, and passenger comfort, making it an ideal choice for Cathay Group’s goals.

The A320neo incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as new-generation engines, Sharklets, and advanced aerodynamics. These advancements result in a minimum of 20 percent lower fuel burn and reduced CO2 emissions compared to previous models. With over 9,700 orders from more than 130 customers, the A320neo is the most popular single-aisle aircraft in the world.

The last update we heard regarding the CX fleet, the carrier was reported to be nearing a deal with Boeing for a US$2 billion order for several 777-8F freighters. After a “hard-fought battle” between Boeing and the new Airbus A350F, the Hong Kong-based carrier looked set to select the US manufacturer. The incoming airframes would be used to partially replace several of its Cathay Cargo subsidiary’s Boeing 747 freighters, of which it operates both the -8F and -400ERF with an average age of 12.4 years old.

Despite the airline making no official announcement, a CX spokesperson told Reuters then, “We continue to invest in and grow our fleet with the addition of new, state-of-the-art, and fuel-efficient aircraft.” No specific updates or announcements have been made regarding the freighter fleet.

CPA A321neo Photo: Cathay Pacific Airways