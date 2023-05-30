Cathay Pacific Eyes Boeing 777-8F For Freight Future

DALLAS – According to industry sources, Cathay Pacific (CX) is nearing a deal with Boeing for a US$2bn order for several 777-8F freighters.

Reuters reported that after a “hard fought battle” between Boeing and the new Airbus A350F, the Hong Kong-based carrier looks set to select the US manufacturer. The incoming airframes will be used to partially replace several of its Cathay Cargo subsidiary’s Boeing 747 freighters, of which it operates both the -8F and -400ERF with an average age of 12.4 years old.

Despite the airline making no official announcement, a CX spokesperson told Reuters, “We continue to invest in and grow our fleet with the addition of new, state-of-the-art and fuel-efficient aircraft.

“We have no specific updates or announcements to make at this time regarding the fleet.”

The 777-8F is expected to enter service in 2027. Image: Boeing.

Boost for Boeing

Cathay Cargo is one of the top five cargo carriers in the world, and the selection is a significant coup for Boeing. It has seen a surge in demand for cargo activity following the easing of stringent COVID-19 quarantine rules in Hong Kong.

Boeing announced the 777-8F in 2022. Qatar Airways (QR) became the types launch customer with an order for 34 plus 16 options. It has since added a further 50 orders to its backlog. The -8F offers a maximum payload of 118 tons with a range of 8,167 km. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027.

Featured Image: B-LJB Cathay Pacific Cargo Boeing 747-8F AMS EHAM. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.