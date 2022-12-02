Canada-Colombia Agreement Allows Unlimited Flights, Destinations

DALLAS — Canada and Colombia have finalized an expanded air transport agreement, according to Canada’s Minister of Transportation. The additional capacity will increase tourism and trade opportunities for both countries.

The North American country depends on a robust air sector to keep its communities connected and deliver the essential goods they require on time. By extending Canada’s current air transportation partnerships, airlines can offer more flight options, giving customers and companies more options.

With the new agreement, designated airlines from both nations are permitted to fly passengers and cargo to as many destinations in Canada and Colombia as they like. Compared to the previous agreement, which permitted 14 passenger flights and 14 cargo flights each week, this is a significant increase.

The largest South American international air transport market for Canada right now is Colombia. The new rights under the expanded agreement are available for use by airlines immediately.

Air Canada C-GEFA Airbus A330-300. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Comments from Officials

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, said, “This significantly expanded agreement will improve connectivity for passengers and businesses in Canada and Colombia, and demonstrates our commitment to enhance air services with Latin America. Our government will continue to strengthen our economy and our air sector, and this expanded agreement will help Canadian businesses do just that.”

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, said, “Our government will always advocate for Canadians, and with a global landscape that changes as quickly as today’s, that priority becomes more important than ever.”

“The expanded agreement reaffirms our commitment, as it creates the flexibility needed for airlines and airports to accommodate Canadian and Colombian businesses and travellers alike. The Latin American market offers growing demand for Canadian products and services and we will continue to support our Canadian exporters as they deliver excellence around the world.”

Avianca Cargo N331QT Airbus A330-243F. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Canada-Colombia Quick Facts

Colombia is Canada’s 19th-largest international air transport market.

Canada’s first air transport agreement with Colombia was concluded in 2012.

In August 2022 the top imports of Canada from Colombia were Crude Petroleum (C$53.2M), Coffee (C$42.5M), Gold (C$38.2M), Coal Briquettes (C$35.8M), and Cut Flowers (C$6.93M), according to data from Observatory of Economic Complexity.

This agreement was reached under Canada’s Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Since the launch of the Blue Sky policy in November 2006, the Government of Canada has negotiated air transport agreements with more than 100 countries.

Featured image: Avianca Cargo N332QT Airbus A330-200F. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways