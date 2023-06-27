Brazil: Luggage to Be Photographed on International Flights

DALLAS — One of the measures announced by the federal government to increase security at Brazil’s airports is to photograph the luggage of passengers traveling overseas in the hope that delinquents will not exchange luggage at their destination.

In an interview with the Empresa Brasil de Comunicaço (EBC) radio program, A Voz do Brasil, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, stated that the passenger will have access to the photo later.

As reported by agenciabrasil.ebc.com, Minister França wants “the [airport] cameras to photograph each piece of luggage before they board.” “During the flight, they will receive a WhatsApp message [with photographs] of their bag that can be used later to prove which bag they had.”

Delta Air Lines N805NW Airbus A330-300 at GRU. Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways

Further Security Measures

Other security measures include the installation of X-rays and body scanners, cameras in the check-in area, the use of liquid and explosive detectors, and restrictions on employee cell phone use in certain terminal areas. “Some organized crime figures blackmail those [working in airport interiors],” explained the Minister.

The measures will be implemented first at Brazil’s largest airport, São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU). R$40m (US$8m) is expected to be invested. The measures will be implemented in other international airports in Brazil, followed by all terminals throughout the country, according to the Minister.

The Minister also stated that negotiations are underway to bring low-cost airlines to Brazil. These businesses have lower prices because they do not provide some services that others in the industry do.

Featured image: São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways