Bonza Day as Australia’s Newest Airline Takes Flight

DALLAS – After months of planning and preparation, Australia’s newest and only independent low-cost carrier (LCC), Bonza (AB), has launched operations today, Tuesday, January 31.

The inaugural service, operated by one of the airline’s three Boeing 737-8s – VH-UIK – departed its Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Airport (MCY) base to Whitsunday Coast Airport (PPP) in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.

Tickets for the maiden sortie went on sale a few days ago after it received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) on January 12.

The maiden flight was operated by Boeing 737-8 (VH-UIK) “Bazza.” Photo: Bonza.

“Milestone Flight”

Speaking of the first flight, Tim Jordan, CEO of AB, said, “Our team of legends couldn’t be more excited to begin connecting Aussies for holidays and time with loved ones. What better place to start than arguably two of the country’s favourite holiday destinations. Whether you are snorkelling the Whitsunday Islands or grabbing a cold one in the craft beer capital of Australia – the Sunshine Coast – we are humbled to take you there.”

“Today’s milestone flight comes at a time where demand is high for Aussies to explore their own backyard.”

Bonza, backed by the US private equity firm 777 Partners, which also owns Canada’s Flair Airlines (F8), claims to offer a different experience and operating model from other LCCs. It will focus on point-to-point services from secondary cities across the country. Onboard, passengers can expect traditional Australian craft beers and snacks, including a “snag in a bag” – a sausage in a bread roll.

AB currently has three Boeing 737-8s – Bazza, Shazza and Sheila. Photo: Bonza.

Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Comments

Speaking of the launch, Andrew Brodie, MCY CEO, said, “As the home base for Bonza this is a momentous day for the Sunshine Coast as Australia’s newest low-cost airline takes to the skies on their inaugural flight heading to the Whitsundays, making this and other incredible destinations so much more accessible for everyday Australians.

“Bonza’s commencement of services signals a new era for our airport and wider region and over the next 12 months, we will see an additional 772,000 seats into the region, which will generate more than $86 million in visitor expenditure.

“Our partnership with Bonza is just the beginning as we look forward to a bright future and bringing even more destinations to our airport that will grow employment and tourism and unlock new market opportunities for business to explore.”

The airline’s initial route map includes 27 routes to 17 destinations. According to the airline, 93% of these routes are currently unserved by any other airline, and 96% are not served by another LCC.

Featured Image: Bonza.