Flair’s Plans to Become Canada’s Leading Low-Cost Airline

DALLAS – Flair Airlines (F8), one of Canada’s newest low-cost airlines (LCCs), has announced that it intends to massively expand its flying schedule, adding over 70 new routes by next year.

On September 28, 2022, F8 executives revealed plans to increase the flying schedule by almost 50% by summer 2023. The airline aims to expand services to domestic destinations, the US, and Mexico. The new routes will take off in March, April, and May 2023.

New Routes and Additional Frequencies

On the domestic network, the LLC will add ten additional weekly flight frequencies between YVR and Toronto (YYZ), totalling 21 weekly flights. The Montreal (YUL) to YYZ route will see an additional eight weekly fights (bringing the total to 12). Meanwhile, Calgary (YYC) to YYZ will now have 21 weekly flights.

Flair has a further ten 737-8 airframes on order with deliveries to be completed during 2023. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.

Some of the new international services include Ottawa (YOW) to Orlando (SFB), Edmonton (YEG) to Phoenix (AZA), Vancouver (YVR) to AZA, Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and YEG to Nashville (BNA)

Passengers can already book tickets on the F8’s website, and the airline will also be issuing deals to customers to promote the new services.

Flair Increases Fleet Capacity

Flair’s goal is simple, by ramping up the flight schedule, it will become the leading LLC in Canada. But with the increase in services, it makes sense to ask, are there enough aircraft to conduct operations?

Garth Lund, CCO of F8, said, “We look forward to another busy summer next year, and we have significantly increased our capacity to meet growing demand.”

C-FLKI, Flair Airlines Boeing 737-8. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

“Welcoming an additional seven aircraft to our fleet allows us to increase the frequencies on our most travelled routes, giving passengers more options. As we expand our fleet, we are also thrilled to expand our team nationwide as Canada’s largest low-fare airline,” Lund continued,

Flair currently has a fleet of 20 Boeing 737s made up of three -800s and 17 -8s. It services a network of 37 destinations connection Canadians to their neighbouring countries.

Featured Image: F8 Boeing 737-800 (C-FFLA) started life with Air China in June 2010. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.