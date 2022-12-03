Binter Canarias Revealed as Mystery Embraer Customer

DALLAS – On Thursday, we reported that Embraer had announced an order for five E195-E2s for an undisclosed airline. Now the Brazilian manufacturer has revealed that the Spanish regional carrier Binter Canarias (NT) is the undisclosed customer.

The order, valued at US$389m, will be used for NT’s “exciting new plans for future growth,” according to a statement released by Embraer. Two will be delivered in November 2023, two in December, and the final airframe will arrive in April 2024.

Speaking at the Aeronautical Conference being held in Gran Canaria, NT’s new General Coordinator, Santiago Guerra, said, “The experience acquired over the years confirms the excellent assessment that our customers make of this aircraft model, which fits very well with Binter’s longest routes and those with the highest volume of passengers, and the arrival of new jets will allow us to expand the offer of routes and destinations that we have right now.”

NT Became the European launch customer of the E195-E2 when it entered service with the airline in December 2019. Photo: Embraer.

Binter Canarias Story

Binter Canarias became the first European airline to fly the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G-powered E195-E2 when it entered service in December 2019. The aircraft is configured with 132 seats in a single-class layout.

The airline was formed as a subsidiary of Spanish flag carrier Iberia (IB) in 1989 to connect the Canary Island Archipelago. Operations began on March 26, 1989, and NT remains the only airline to serve all eight airports on the islands.

It has since grown to serve 21 domestic and 17 international destinations across ten countries. As well as the Brazilian jets, NT also operates 26 ATR 72 turboprops, including the -500 and -600 variants.

Featured Image: NT Embraer E195-E2 (EC-NPU). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.