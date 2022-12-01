Undisclosed Airline Orders Five Embraer E195-E2

DALLAS – Embraer announced that an undisclosed airline customer has ordered five Embraer E195-E2 aircraft in a deal worth US$389.4m.

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer added in his press release that his customer has “exciting new plans for future growth”.

Embraer added that four of these aircraft are to be delivered by the end of 2023, with the fifth joining the undisclosed airline’s fleet in 2024. The contract will be included in the manufacturer’s Q4 backlog.

The E195-E2 first flew in March 2017. Photo: Embraer SA.

Q3 Results

The plane maker recently announced its 2022 Q3 results, reporting revenues of US$929 million, 3% down on the same period last year. It said this was due to a slowdown in defence orders. Embraer added that it had delivered ten commercial and 23 executive jets during Q3, 10% more than the same period in 2021.

The latest order confirms the success of the Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, a modern version of the E195 aircraft, which first flew commercially in 2019. According to the company’s website, over 200 units of the latest model have been ordered by airlines worldwide, including KLM Cityhopper (KL) and Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD).

While we have yet to determine when Embraer will disclose the customer for this new E195-E2 order, it may be announced during the Q4 results of the company or later in 2023.

Featured Image: This “Profit Hunter” livery showcases the advantages of the modern E195-E2. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways