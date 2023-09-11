Biman Ends Boeing-centric Fleet with A350 Order
Airbus Airlines

Biman Ends Boeing-centric Fleet with A350 Order

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 787-9

DALLAS — Biman (BG), the national airline of Bangladesh, has made a commitment to acquire 10 Airbus A350 family aircraft in order to expand its operations and replace the oldest widebody aircraft in its fleet.

The preparation for this agreement began in May 2023, when rumors started circulating about Biman’s potential order for Airbus aircraft, specifically targeting the A350 family.

The confirmation of this order came from French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Bangladesh immediately after the conclusion of the G20 summit. During his visit, President Macron held a meeting with Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

This groundbreaking deal marks the first instance of Biman purchasing Airbus aircraft, as the airline’s fleet has been exclusively composed of Boeing aircraft since 2016. In that year, Biman retired its last remaining Airbus A310 from service. Currently, BG operates a fleet of 16 Boeing aircraft, including models from the 737, 777, and 787 families.

Airbus A350F First Livery Contest
Biman will operate the Airbus A350F, which will wear this special livery during its certification phase, chosen through a contest. Photo: Airbus

The A350F on the List

The order for 10 Airbus A350 family aircraft includes the addition of two freighter variants of the new-generation widebody. Since its official launch in July 2021, the A350F program has amassed over 30 orders from various customers, including Air France (AF), Etihad Airways (EY), SilkWay West (7L), and Singapore Airlines (SQ).

The introduction of the A350 freighter into Biman’s operations will significantly bolster Bangladesh’s export capabilities, particularly as the country is a major global producer of textile products.

Macron stated that the order is still in the process of being finalized. As of now, the specific delivery timelines have not been disclosed to the public.

Featured image: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Biman Bangladesh Set for Airbus Order

Tags:

Share This Post:

Deputy Reporter - Europe & Middle East
Commercial aviation enthusiast from Madrid, Spain. Studying for a degree in Air Traffic Management and Operations at the Technical University of Madrid. Aviation photographer since 2018.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Passenger Experience

SWISS Defines First Airbus A350 Cabin

September 11, 2023
KLM Airbus A321neo render
Airbus, Airlines

KLM Signs A321neo Lease with CDB Aviation

September 11, 2023
Vietnam Airlines Boeing 737 MAX render
Airlines, Boeing

Vietnam Airlines Commits to 50 Boeing 737 MAX

September 11, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

JetBlue, Allegiant Announce Divestiture Agreement amid Spirit Combination

September 11, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X