Biman Ends Boeing-centric Fleet with A350 Order

DALLAS — Biman (BG), the national airline of Bangladesh, has made a commitment to acquire 10 Airbus A350 family aircraft in order to expand its operations and replace the oldest widebody aircraft in its fleet.

The preparation for this agreement began in May 2023, when rumors started circulating about Biman’s potential order for Airbus aircraft, specifically targeting the A350 family.

The confirmation of this order came from French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Bangladesh immediately after the conclusion of the G20 summit. During his visit, President Macron held a meeting with Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

This groundbreaking deal marks the first instance of Biman purchasing Airbus aircraft, as the airline’s fleet has been exclusively composed of Boeing aircraft since 2016. In that year, Biman retired its last remaining Airbus A310 from service. Currently, BG operates a fleet of 16 Boeing aircraft, including models from the 737, 777, and 787 families.

Biman will operate the Airbus A350F, which will wear this special livery during its certification phase, chosen through a contest. Photo: Airbus

The A350F on the List

The order for 10 Airbus A350 family aircraft includes the addition of two freighter variants of the new-generation widebody. Since its official launch in July 2021, the A350F program has amassed over 30 orders from various customers, including Air France (AF), Etihad Airways (EY), SilkWay West (7L), and Singapore Airlines (SQ).

The introduction of the A350 freighter into Biman’s operations will significantly bolster Bangladesh’s export capabilities, particularly as the country is a major global producer of textile products.

Macron stated that the order is still in the process of being finalized. As of now, the specific delivery timelines have not been disclosed to the public.

Featured image: Daniel Gorun/Airways