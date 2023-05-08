Biman Bangladesh Set for Airbus Order

DALLAS – Biman Bangladesh (BG) looks set to order ten Airbus aircraft after the Bangladeshi government signed a bilateral agreement with the UK government. This will allow BG to access funds for the purchase through the UK’s Export Finance scheme. This scheme will enable Bangladesh to access funds on accessible deals.

Details of the order are still to be confirmed, but it is believed the airline is looking to order eight passenger and two freighter airframes from the European plane maker, likely to be its A350 variants. Airbus has been lobbying to secure the order and even sent a demonstration aircraft to Dhaka.

Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, the UK’s minister of state in the Department for Business and Trade, said, “This deal demonstrates the UK’s commitment to strengthening Bangladesh’s aviation industry, in turn helping to create jobs in both countries.”

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 777-300ER (S2-AFO). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Boeing Focus

Biman Bangladesh’s fleet is currently focused around Airbus rival Boeing. It has 21 aircraft, including six 737-800s, four 777-300ERs, four 787-8s, two 787-9s and five De Havilland Canada DHC-8-Q400s. The last time BG operated its own Airbus aircraft was in 2016, when it retired the last of its A310-300s. It also leased a pair of A330-200s from Wamos Air (EB) in 2018.

“The decision to launch several new routes, including Japan and the United States, has already been taken. The procurement of the Airbus fleet is part of our plans for the region,” said Shafiul Azim, Biman Bangladesh’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Featured Image: Airbus F-WWCF Airbus A350-900 (Carbon Livery). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.