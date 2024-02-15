Beond to Introduce Apple Vision Pro for Select Passengers

DALLAS — Premium leisure airline Beond (B4) has announced that it will offer the Apple Vision Pro headset to select passengers on flights to the Maldives starting in July 2024. This would be the first airline to provide an immersive inflight entertainment experience using the new Apple product.

The Apple Vision Pro has become the center of attention in the tech world, capturing the interest of early adopters and the affluent. A quick look at YouTube shows these individuals sharing their initial encounters with Apple’s extravagant $3,500 headset.

Among them is Omar Shahine, a Microsoft executive, who recently took to his Threads account to document his experience wearing the Apple Vision Pro during a plane journey. Do check it out if you want to get a glimpse into the sensation of traversing over 7,000 miles with a computer from Apple securely fastened to your face.

The first A319 aircraft for Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline. Photo: Beond

Apple Vision Pro Onboard Experience

Passengers using the Apple Vision Pro will enjoy Beond’s movies, games, and other content library. Beond is working with Maldives partners to create “stunning footage” of resorts and activities to build anticipation for passengers’ trips. The Apple device will utilize its ‘Travel Mode’ to stabilize content for use on aircraft.

Beond took delivery of its second aircraft last week and launched commercial passenger services in 2023 from Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Malé, Maldives. Beond will debut new routes from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok to the Maldives in mid-2024, using an all-lay flat seating configuration.

Featured image: Apple Vision Pro Beond Onboard Experience. Photo: Apple