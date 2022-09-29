September 29, 2022
Bamboo Announces Second London Gatwick Link
DALLAS – Bamboo Airways (QH) has announced its second destination from London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The airline will commence a weekly service to Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) from December 7.

The new route joins the soon-to-launch flight between LGW and the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, which commences on October 30.

Bamboo will employ one of its three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the rotation. The jets are configured with economy, premium economy, and business class cabins, the latter featuring fully lie-flat beds.

QH received its first 787-9 on December 22, 2019. Photo: Bamboo Airways.

Meeting Travel Demand

Thach Pierre Hoang, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Bamboo Airways, said: “With this new route launching ahead of Christmas and New Year 2023, Bamboo Airways hopes to meet the high travel demands of Vietnamese communities in the UK wishing to come back home for a holiday, while also creating favourable conditions to enhance bilateral cooperation and the development of economic, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in the post-pandemic period.”

Meanwhile, LGW’s Vice President of Aviation Development, Stephanie Wear, said, “It is fantastic news that Bamboo Airways is already expanding its operation from Gatwick, ahead of its inaugural flight next month. Bamboo’s excellent network means passengers can now explore the wonderful Ho Chi Minh City, as well as more widely across Asia and Australia.”

Bamboo’s 787-9s are laid out in a three-class configuration. Photo: Bamboo Airways

Long-Haul Connections

“This is the latest in a number of new long-haul connections we have been able to offer passengers in recent months – highlighting the pull of Gatwick to long-haul operators – which is hugely beneficial not only to leisure travellers but also businesses across London and the South-East,” Wear added.

QH joins Delta Airlines (DL), which recently announced it will launch daily flights to New York (JFK) from April 10, 2023, utilizing a Boeing 767-300ER. The move will be the first time DL has served LGW in over a decade.

Featured Image: Bamboo Airways currently has three 787-9s in service, with eleven more on order. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

