Delta Air Lines Returns to London Gatwick

DALLAS – 2023 will see Delta Air Lines (DL) boost its service between the US and UK in response to the growing demand for travel between the two countries with a new route between London Gatwick (LGW) and New York (JFK) and expanded service to both London Heathrow (LHR) and Edinburgh (EDI).

The LGW to JFK seasonal route, marking the airline’s return to the airport after over a decade, will begin on April 10 and will be flown daily on a Boeing 767-300. The airline previously flew to Gatwick from its Atlanta hub. DL will compete with British Airways (BA), JetBlue Airways (B6), and Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) on the route.

Delta’s route between EDI and Atlanta (ATL), which the airline last operated in 2007, will start on May 26 and will be flown five times weekly. The route will be operated on a Boeing 767-300.

From Los Angeles, DL will fly daily, year-round to LHR, beginning on March 25, a route not operated since 2015. DL will operate the route on an Airbus A330neo.

According to Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning, Joe Esposito, “Next summer, Delta will give customers expanded access to popular destinations across the trans-Atlantic, continuing to solidify its position as the number-one carrier in New York. With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond.”

In total, DL will operate up to 15 daily flights between the UK and the US in its summer 2023 schedule.

Featured image: N410DZ Delta Airlines Airbus A330-900 A339 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways