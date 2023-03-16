Avianca’s New Nonstop US-El Salvador Routes

DALLAS — Colombian flag carrier Avianca (AV) has announced the new nonstop flights from Boston and Orlando to San Salvador. The second oldest airline still in operation will operate these flights starting June this year.

The 103-year-old airline wants to strengthen the connectivity between the United States and the Central American region. El Salvador is surrounded by other Latin American countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, and the route will help the region’s tourists flow.

AVIANCA N755AV AIRBUS A320-214(WL). Photo: Otto Kirchof/airways

American Routes

The largest low-cost carrier in Colombia will begin flights from June 1, 2023, between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to El Salvador International Airport (SAL). They will operate three non-stop flights between these two cities.

This is not AV’s first time flying between Boston and San Salvador. According to flight status info, the Colombian LCC operated one of its A320s as flight AV445 with a return flight as AV444 between BOS and SAL and last flew on April 30, 2019.

Additionally, the airline will operate nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and SAL in San Salvador. It will serve passengers through its four weekly flights on this route starting June 11, 2023.

Avianca will operate the new route between MCO to SAL as Flight AV0423 and a return flight as AV0422.

The schedule will be finalized after the government’s final approval

Following the announcement, the airline’s country manager for the US, Rolando Damas, stated, “The need for connectivity between the United States and Latin America is growing. With these new routes, we will boost tourism to new places.”

Damas added, “El Salvador is recognized for its privileged location for surfing, with perfect waves almost all year round. In a couple of hours, lovers of this sport can access the destination directly. In addition, with this route, we want to promote family travel for the Latino community residing in the country.”

The airline will restart flights from BOS to SAL and a new route between MCO and SAL using Airbus A320. The airline’s A320 provides travelers with Economy, Plus, and Premium class seat options.

Avianca N784AV Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner | Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Bottom Line

According to Planespotters.net, AV has a fleet of 108 aircraft, including Airbus A319s, A320s, A330s, and Boeing 787 Dreamliners. With such mixed fleets, it serves more than 100 destinations across 27 countries, as registered by Routes.com.

The flight connection between two US cities and a Latin American city will help boost tourism in El Salvador. It will also help strengthen central American tourism and help other countries such as Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

What do you think about Avianca and these flight routes? Be sure to comment on our social media channels.

Feature Image: Avianca N776AV Airbus A320-251neo. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways