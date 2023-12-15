Avianca Airlines Debuts Chicago-Guatemala Nonstop Route
Avianca Airbus A320 at ORD. Photo: Avianca

DALLAS — Avianca Airlines (AV) has inaugurated a new route that connects Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) with La Aurora International Airport (GUA) in Guatemala. This new route will offer three weekly flights operated by A320 family aircraft, with each flight having a capacity of up to 180 passengers.

In total, over 1,000 seats will be available per week AV’s commitment to expanding travel opportunities for customers in Chicago is evident through the addition of this nonstop route, allowing them to explore new destinations while experiencing the rich cultural offerings of Guatemala City.

The following flight times are in local time, and the route may be seasonal during peak seasons:

  • Chicago-Guatemala flight: AV 0631
  • Departure: 14:35
  • Arrival: 19:05
  • Frequency: Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday
  • Guatemala-Chicago flight: AV 0630
  • Departure: 08:45
  • Arrival: 13:15
  • Frequency: Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday
Avianca crew at ORD. Photo: Avianca
Avianca crew at ORD. Photo: Avianca

Comments from Avianca, Chicago Aviation Officials

Avianca’s sales director for Central America, North America, and the Caribbean, Rolando Damas, expressed the airline’s commitment to enhancing Chicago’s international connectivity and providing passengers with a direct and convenient option to reach one of Guatemala’s most attractive destinations.

The Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner, Jamie L. Rhee, welcomed AV’s new route, emphasizing the benefits it brings to Chicago’s connectivity and its position as a global business hub.

Avianca is the largest airline in Colombia. It has been the flag carrier of Colombia since December 5, 1919, making it the second-oldest airline in the world.

Featured image: Avianca Airbus A320 at ORD. Photo: Avianca

