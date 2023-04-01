Avelo Launches Two New Flights to Florida

DALLAS — Ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines (XP) continues to expand its domestic network on the US East Coast with the announcement of the opening of two new services to the state of Florida, one of the most connected regions of the airline’s route map.

Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI) will now be connected to Wilmington (ILM), North Carolina. The ILM hub of the low-cost carrier will now offer a total of six different flights to choose from, including the existing Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Baltimore (BWI), and New Haven (HVN) flights.

Andrew Levy, Chairman and CEO of XP, stated: We’re seeing great support from the community and our flights are consistently filling up. With these two new routes to Palm Beach and Tampa, and added flights to Orlando, Coastal NC residents can continue saying hello to affordable, convenient, and reliable air travel with Avelo.”

The first flights to Palm Beach will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays beginning on June 22, while flights to Tampa will start the day after, also twice weekly, but this time on Mondays and Fridays. All trips will be operated by Boeing 737 family jets configured in a tight full-economy cabin.

The tiny Boeing 737-700 is perfect for most of Avelo’s low-demand routes, as it can fit a maximum of only around passengers in a full-economy cabin. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Rapid Expansion Southwards

Avelo Airlines is a very recent brand, only founded as early as April 2021. Despite its interesting operational past as a charter airline known as “Casino Express” and later “Xtra Airways”, the company is completely new to the low-cost market. And, as the first years are crucial for any carrier’s survival, Avelo Airlines has chosen the path of a quick and explosive expansion all around the United States.

After only two years since its creation, Avelo is today flying to and from a total of 32 destinations and operates 15 different aircraft of the 737 families (Seven 737-700s and eight 737-800s). From those one of the most profitable states is Florida, which thanks to its holiday, leisure, and good climate reputation, sees weekly arrivals of Avelo airplanes in six different cities.

These are, Tampa, Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale mentioned earlier, and additionally, XP serves flights to Fort Myers (RSW) and Saratosa (SRQ) from New Haven (HVN), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and Wilmington (ILG), Delaware.

Featured image: Luca Flores/Airways