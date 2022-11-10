Avelo Airlines to Open 5th Base in Raleigh-Durham

DALLAS – Avelo Airlines (XP) announced today that it will establish its fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in February of next year.

The new base allows the Houston-based airline to significantly expand its air service, which it launched in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region last May.

Avelo will add six popular nonstop Florida destinations from RDU beginning February 2, 2023. These are Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI).

Avelo will be the only nonstop airline from RDU to Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, and West Palm Beach.

Photo: Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Comments from Avelo, Raleigh-Durham Officials

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “RDU, say hello to more growth! Our Triangle-area Customers tell us they have loved flying Avelo since we took flight at RDU last May. Our six new nonstop Florida routes are just the beginning. Establishing RDU as Avelo’s fifth base will enable us to bring affordable and convenient nonstop access to even more destinations.”

From RDU, Avelo currently serves Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport — TweedNew Haven Airport (HVN). Since launching this service last May, Avelo has flown more than 25,000 Customers on more than 200 flights between RDU and HVN.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth said, “The Research Triangle has long been recognized as one of the best places in the country to live, work and visit. We are excited to see Avelo expand its footprint at RDU and create exciting new job opportunities at the airport.”

Featured image: Avelo Air N802XT Boeing 737-800. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways