Avelo Airlines Announces Three New East Coast Routes

DALLAS — Three-year-old airline Avelo Airlines (XP) announced today the opening of three new routes on the East Coast as it celebrates one year since the opening of its base at Raleigh-Durham Airport (RDU).

One of these new routes leaves RDU, linking it to Albany, New York (ALB), a new destination in its network. Two of the three routes announced today leave from Greensville Spartanburg (GSP) to Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT) and Rochester, New York (ROC).

The airline’s 16 Boeing 737 NGs will operate these three routes twice weekly. Flights will start on May 9 or 10, at the beginning of summer. Almost three years after its launch in April 2021, the airline now serves 41 destinations across the US.

This announcement also marks the first year since the opening of XP’s base in RDU, which was opened on February 15, 2023. The airline now has two aircraft based at the airport, serving over 230,000 passengers and operating 1,700 flights from the city.

XP operated 16 Boeing 737NG. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from the Airline, Airport

Andrew Levy, CEO and chairman of XP, said, “We are excited to celebrate one year of base operations at RDU by adding three more popular routes to our East Coast network. Whether visiting friends and family or enjoying a leisurely vacation, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for our Customers.”

“Avelo quickly established itself as an airline of choice in the Triangle, now serving six nonstop routes and celebrating its one-year anniversary of base operations at RDU,” said Michael Landguth, the airport authority president and CEO of RDU. “We’re thrilled to add Albany, New York, to RDU’s growing list of nonstop destinations and support Avelo’s continued expansion.”

With this additional route and first anniversary, XP continues its expansion on the East Coast in its summer 2024 program, less than three years after starting operations in California.

This new announcement is also enjoyable for RDU airport, which will have a new destination this summer, only ten days after Copa Airlines announced its new route from Panama City (PTY) to the Research Triangle airport.

Featured image: The airline now serves 41 destinations in the US. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways