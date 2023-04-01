ATR Looks to Achieving Further Growth in 2023

DALLAS — Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR is set for strong growth in 2023. After facing challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the geopolitical and economic shake-ups in 2022, the Airbus-backed company looks to a better 2023.

According to a company press release, despite supply chain woes, ATR was able to deliver 25 brand-new regional aircraft and 11 pre-owned planes in 2022.

The aircraft manufacturer revealed that 1,200 ATR aircraft were flying in 2023. These numbers are close to those achieved before the pandemic. Additionally, ATR has a filled order book of 160 aircraft, and its operators started 150 new routes in 2022.

The 40-year-old company also made history by flying a commercial aircraft on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in 2022. Further, Pratt and Whitney developed the PW127XT engine, which was launched with the ATR 42 and ATR 72 series.

In November 2022, Air Corsica (XK) celebrated the delivery of the first PW127XT-M-powered next generation of ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR | Photo: ATR/CHUNLAUD Mélody

Insights from ATR CEO

ATR announced that Nathalie Tarnaud Laude would be its new CEO on July 27, 2022. The MBA graduate from London knows the ins and outs of the industry since joining Airbus in 2005.

Laude stated that the ATR 2023 goal includes holding its position as the leading regional aircraft manufacturer. Furthermore, she said ATR could do that by delivering 40 aircraft each year, and they are ambitious that they can double that number in the coming years.

The CEO said, “With their unbeatable economics, latest technologies, and unrivaled environmental performance, ATR aircraft are what customers need to operate their routes profitably, despite inflation and energy uncertainty.”

“What drives us is that sustainable regional aviation has the power to improve lives globally, providing vital connections to communities and economies, which translates into Gross Domestic Product increases and employment,” she added.

With strong growth and demand in the aviation industry after three years of struggle, ATR looks to penetrate underserved markets. They are glancing to expand in the United States and predict more than1500 aircraft deliveries in the coming two decades.

ATR’s competitors and similar companies include Diamond Aircraft, Daher, Piper Aircraft, and Textron Aviation, as per search results.

Feature Image: ATR/LANGENFELD Pierre-Etienne