FIA 2022: ANA Finalizes Major Boeing MAX, 777-8F Order

FARNBOROUGH – All Nippon Airways (NH) has announced the finalization of a major order for Boeing aircraft, including 20 Boeing 737-8 MAX with 10 options and two Boeing 777-8 Freighter aircraft.

The order is a major bolster for Boeing, as the aircraft manufacturer looks to maintain its stronghold on the lucrative Japanese market, expanding ANA’s order book to 61 Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Boeing 777X jets.

Based in Tokyo, ANA was the global launch operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and is a launch customer for the 777X family.

Boeing and ANA HOLDINGS Confirm 737 MAX Order, Selection of 777-8F for Future Fleet. Render: Boeing

First Japanese MAX Operator

ANA will now become the first operator of the Boeing 737 MAX in Japan, further adding to its ever-lasting partnership with the North American planemaker. “The efficiency, reliability, and range capability of the 737 MAX make it an ideal airplane to refresh our narrow-body fleet,” said Koji Shibata, President, and CEO of ANA Holdings. “This plane will come to renew our domestic fleet,” he confirmed.

“This is a tremendous milestone for ANA and Boeing,” said Stan Deal, president, and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “ANA has remained at the forefront of commercial aviation by consistently investing in the latest airplane technology, providing their passengers with an unparalleled flying experience and more sustainable options to travel and deliver goods around the globe.”

In fact, ANA currently operates more than 170 Boeing jets, including two Boeing 777 Freighters, 39 Boeing 737s, and the world’s largest Boeing 787 fleets, with 77 Dreamliners, including all three sub-models.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

A Good Day for Boeing

With this order, Boeing has scored two major sales commitments within the first four hours of the show. With Delta’s blockbuster order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10, plus 30 options, the tally for the North American manufacturer adds to 150 MAX planes, and two Triple-Seven freighters.

Stay tuned for more as Airways continues to cover live from Farnborough Air Show.

Featured Image: Kochan Kleps/Airways