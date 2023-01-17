American Airlines Expands London Flight Service
DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) announced its largest-ever summer schedule for London today. This expansion is part of the airline’s long-haul expansion plans for summer 2023.

The operation will include 26 daily flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) from 11 different cities across North America. It also reinforces the airline’s position as the biggest US carrier at LHR.

Regarding the new expansion, Rhett Workman, American Airlines’ managing director of strategic performance and UK operations, said, “Travel to and from the US and England is increasing in popularity, and we are thrilled to be able to cater to the growing demand from passengers.”

Photo: American Airlines Boeing 777-200 view from above. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Flight Schedule

The carrier will offer four flights a day to New York (JFK), Chicago (ORD), and its home hub of Dallas (DFW). Additions to Los Angeles (LAX) and Charlotte (CLT) have been added, with three flights daily to both hubs.

American will also have twice daily service to Miami (MIA) and Philadelphia (PHL), along with daily service to Boston (BOS), Phoenix (PHX), Raleigh-Durham (RDU), and Seattle (SEA).

For these flights, AA operates its Boeing 777-200 or 777-300 aircraft.

American Expands 2023 Long-Haul Offering

Featured Image: American Airlines Boeing 777-200 (ER). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Rachel Dube is a freelance travel and beauty writer based in NYC. Her work has appeared in The Zoe Report, Insider, and CN Traveller, among many others. When she's not writing, she is planning her next trip or spending time with her pup, Cookie. Most days you'll find Rachel researching destinations, hanging out with her friends and family, or planning her next flight route.

