American Expands 2023 Long-Haul Offering

DALLAS – After the recent announcement by American Airlines (AA) and JetBlue (B6) regarding the expansion of their successful Northeast Alliance (NEA), AA has also revealed its long-haul expansion plans for summer 2023. 

From next year the NEA will serve 49 of the top 50 global markets with nearly 300 daily departures from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. Both carriers will operate more than 500 daily departures from New York’s three main airports and nearly 200 daily departures from Boston.

Meanwhile, its log-haul offering will see several pre-pandemic services resume and expansion on existing routes. 

AA Boeing 787-8. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

In it for the Long-Haul

From April, AA will add additional frequencies on two routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Paris (CDG) and Rome (FCO). There will also be more frequent flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Sao Paulo, Brazil (GRU), and London (LHR). The latter can offer various connections across Europe, Africa and the Far East via its Oneworld partner British Airways (BA).

The airline will also reinstate several international routes that were cut due to the pandemic and delays in aircraft deliveries from next year:

FromToLast Operated
DFWTokyo Haneda (HND)2020
Charlotte (CLT)Paris (CDG)Summer 2019
CLTFrankfurt (FRA)Summer 2021
Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)Santiago (SCL)Summer 2021
Los Angeles (LAX)HNDSummer 2020
LAXSydney (SYD)Summer 2021
Seattle (SEA)London (LHR)Summer 2021

American will also upgrade its daily service from DFW and Anchorage (ANC) to a Boeing 787. The up-gauging the airline said is to connect ‘more customers with the great outdoors.’

JetBlue, American Airlines Expand New York Offerings

Featured Image: American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER (N753AN). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Alireza is an avionics engineer, commercial pilot student, aviation books author, and aviation magazine writer. Based in Iran.

