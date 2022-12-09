JetBlue, American Airlines Expand New York Offerings

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) and American Airlines (AA) have announced a big expansion from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA). The airlines attribute the success of the new routes to their extensive Northeast Alliance.

“As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long.” Dave Fintzen, Vice President, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue

JetBlue A320. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

JetBlue

JetBlue (B6) has announced new nonstop routes from LaGuardia to the following cities:

Atlanta- 4x daily

Bermuda- 1x daily, summer season only

Hyannis, Massachusetts- 1x daily, summer season only

Nassau, Bahamas- 1x daily

JetBlue has also announced an enhancement to its Canadian footprint by expanding to Vancouver, BC, from Boston. The route will run daily for the summer season.

The airline will also bring its premium “Mint” service to routes between Newark (EWR) and Aruba, also reintroducing the route between Newark and Montego Bay.

American Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

American Airlines

American Airlines, another NEA member, has also announced plans to expand from the east coast. The following new destinations will be flown from LGA:

Birmingham, AL- 1x daily

Buffalo, NY- 3x daily

Greenville, SC- 2x daily

Columbia, SC- 1x daily

Grand Rapids, Michigan- 1x daily

Knoxville, TN- 1x daily

Once a summer seasonal route, LaGuardia to Asheville, NC, will become a year-round route, according to AA. Louisville, KY, will also see an increase in frequency from the airline’s hub in Boston.

“We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA.” Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships

Here are all the new routes announced in the press release. Image: JetBlue

The NEA

Created in 2020, the alliance was formed to bring competition to the Northeastern market. The NEA was introduced in order to be the resolution for the strong barriers that face even the world’s largest airlines today.

To date, the NEA has allowed members to introduce over 50 new routes out of the Northeast’s four biggest airports: New York’s JFK, LGA, Newark (EWR), and Boston (BOS).

The alliance has also spread the increased frequencies across more than 130 routes, allowing for the establishment of 17 international routes.

Featured Image: Jinyuan Liu/Airways