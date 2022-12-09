JetBlue, American Airlines Expand New York Offerings
Airlines Routes

JetBlue, American Airlines Expand New York Offerings

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) and American Airlines (AA) have announced a big expansion from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA). The airlines attribute the success of the new routes to their extensive Northeast Alliance.

“As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long.”

Dave Fintzen, Vice President, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue
JetBlue A320. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

JetBlue

JetBlue (B6) has announced new nonstop routes from LaGuardia to the following cities:

  • Atlanta- 4x daily
  • Bermuda- 1x daily, summer season only
  • Hyannis, Massachusetts- 1x daily, summer season only
  • Nassau, Bahamas- 1x daily

JetBlue has also announced an enhancement to its Canadian footprint by expanding to Vancouver, BC, from Boston. The route will run daily for the summer season.

The airline will also bring its premium “Mint” service to routes between Newark (EWR) and Aruba, also reintroducing the route between Newark and Montego Bay.

American Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

American Airlines

American Airlines, another NEA member, has also announced plans to expand from the east coast. The following new destinations will be flown from LGA:

  • Birmingham, AL- 1x daily
  • Buffalo, NY- 3x daily
  • Greenville, SC- 2x daily
  • Columbia, SC- 1x daily
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan- 1x daily
  • Knoxville, TN- 1x daily

Once a summer seasonal route, LaGuardia to Asheville, NC, will become a year-round route, according to AA. Louisville, KY, will also see an increase in frequency from the airline’s hub in Boston.

“We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA.”

Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships
Here are all the new routes announced in the press release. Image: JetBlue

The NEA

Created in 2020, the alliance was formed to bring competition to the Northeastern market. The NEA was introduced in order to be the resolution for the strong barriers that face even the world’s largest airlines today.

To date, the NEA has allowed members to introduce over 50 new routes out of the Northeast’s four biggest airports: New York’s JFK, LGA, Newark (EWR), and Boston (BOS).

The alliance has also spread the increased frequencies across more than 130 routes, allowing for the establishment of 17 international routes.

American Airlines Introduces New Flagship Suite Seats

Featured Image: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Joshua is an aviation student majoring in airline and airport management. A student pilot who loves being in the air, Joshua has hands-on experience working with airport authorities and fixed-base operators. He also enjoys traveling to new airports and trying out new airlines. Based in Canada.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Industry

TAP Slashes Flying Schedule as Flight Attendant Strikes

December 9, 2022
Airbus, Airlines, Industry, Manufacturers, Routes

Etihad is Ready to Fly the Airbus A380

December 9, 2022
Airlines

Air India to Upgrade Wide-body Cabin Interiors

December 8, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Qantas Launches World’s Fourth-longest Route

December 8, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X