Amazon Air Cuts Operations in Europe

DALLAS — Amazon’s Prime Air (MZN) is reducing flight operations across Europe, focusing on increasing its presence in South America. This announcement follows its terminated charter agreement with Florida-based Silver Airways, causing them to lose 5 ATR 72 aircraft.

While the airline noted a reduction in European cargo flights, no delays are expected for package deliveries. Currently, Prime Air has a hub in Leipzig (LEJ), consisting of Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft operated by ASL Airlines Ireland. This sudden decrease in flights follows a massive European expansion that took place less than two years ago. However, they seem to be adapting a new method of delivery in the region that does not require a busy schedule of air freight operations.

Cargo flights entering South America will be operated by MZM partner Air Transport International, based in Ohio. Routes departing Miami will directly supply cities in Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador as part of their expansion plan. These routes will be operated by their Boeing 767-300F aircraft, the largest model in the carrier’s fleet. Over 30 of these aircraft are operated by Air Transport International.

Prime Air N5693A Boeing 737-800(BCF). Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways

Amazon Air Ends Agreement with Silver Airways

In early July, Prime Air announced a terminated partnership with Silver Airways, marking a decrease in their air freight presence in the United States. These aircraft were mostly operated in Western destinations, including Nebraska and New Mexico.

Prime Air provided no information as to why the alliance was terminated, and what steps they would be taking next to handle local aircraft operations. Nonetheless, Amazon’s most connected network remains in the US.

Amazon Prime Air (ASL Airlines) EI-DAD Boeing 737-800(BCF). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Remarks from Amazon Representatives

“Our operations can change from time to time in accordance with the requirements of our cargo customers, and our pilot numbers can fluctuate accordingly,” the company said, regarding the sudden decrease in flights and operations via a report by supply chain onlooker, The Loadstar.

They added that they have a “surplus of 28 pilots who are of various nationalities based in Germany,” emphasizing the impact of their activity in Germany and the rest of Europe.

The airline stated that they are hopeful that these pilots will be relocated easily under a different carrier. The sudden drop in Amazon Air Flights represents decreased reliance on air cargo transport, with the corporation instead turning to ground operations to match the demands of customers.

Featured image: N1487A Atlas Air (Prime Air) 767-300F. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways