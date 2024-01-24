Alaska Airlines CEO: Flight 1282 Should Have Never Happened

DALLAS — According to an NBC News exclusive, Alaska Airlines (AS) CEO Ben Minicucci confirmed that the carrier found “some loose bolts on many” Boeing 737-9s during inspections of the planes.

This marks Minicucci’s first interview since the events of the evening of January 5, when one of the door plugs of a Boeing 737-9 plane blew out minutes after takeoff. The airline’s CEO told NBC News’ Tom Costello that “once the FAA issues its directive—and that has not come through yet—but once we get the FAA directive, it’ll take us several days to complete all the inspections and get the aircraft back in service.”

When asked about the video and photos circulated on social media by passengers on Flight 1282, Minicucci said while pointing at a properly fitted door plug inside a Boeing 737-9, “There [were] only seven open seats, and we had a guardian angel, honestly, on that airplane. And I just want to take a moment here to say how sorry I am for our guests on flight 1282—for what they experienced. It was just a terrifying flight. And also, to thank our crew. The amazing professionalism and skill of our crew.”

It is worth noting that, due to the Boeing 737-9 grounding, the airline has put its single 737-8 MAX into service today.

It makes me angry. Boeing is better than this. And flight 1282 should never have happened, should never have happened. Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci

Image courtesy: NBC News

Quality Control

When asked about Boeing’s quality control, Minicucci expressed concern and emphasized the need for Boeing to improve its quality program to ensure that airplanes are delivered with the highest degree of excellence. He also mentioned having tough conversations with Boeing’s top leadership and demanding improvements in their quality programs.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, apologized for the significant disruption caused to airline customers and stated that Boeing was taking action on a comprehensive plan to bring the Boeing 737-9 planes back to service safely and improve the company’s quality and delivery performance.

Boeing will follow the lead of the FAA and support its customers throughout the process. In a statement to NBC News, the manufacturer said: “We have let down our airline customers and are deeply sorry for the significant disruption to them, their employees and their passengers. We are taking action on a comprehensive plan to bring these airplanes safely back to service and to improve our quality and delivery performance. We will follow the lead of the FAA and support our customers every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, United Airlines (UA) CEO Ben Kirby says the airline will consider buying aircraft beyond Boeing. You can check out UA’s earnings call summary and Q4/2023 financial report below.

Featured image: N960AK, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways. Article source: Tonight on ‘NBC Nightly News’