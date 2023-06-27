Alaska Airlines Adds Four New Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) is adding four new seasonal routes to its network, including its first service to The Bahamas.

From Seattle (SEA) and Los Angeles (LAX), AS will begin flying to Nassau (NAS) on December 15, 2023. The flights, which will be flown thrice weekly from SEA and four weekly from LAX, will be operated by a Boeing 737 MAX. The SEA-NAS route will become the airline’s longest, coming in at 2,887 miles and its 101st nonstop destination from its hometown airport.

“SEA welcomes another dynamic, sunny winter destination – the first time Nassau has been served with nonstop service from Seattle,” said Lance Lyttle, managing director at SEA Airport. “Alaska Airlines is providing that opportunity for fun and sun to go with destinations from Mexico to Hawaii – choices Seattle travelers will surely be happy to have!”

Bahamas Prime Minister Hon. Philip E. Davis added, “We are thrilled to share in the anticipation of Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight to the pristine shores of the Bahamas, opening a treasure trove of experiences for travellers. For those looking to escape to our enchanting white beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant culture, this new connection provides an effortless path. We can’t wait to extend our warm Bahamian welcome to the visitors from afar, ushering in a new chapter of tourism and cultural exchange. We welcome and look forward to this new partnership.”

Image: Alaska Airlines.

Viva Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Las Vegas (LAS) will see the addition of AS’s first international flights to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from December 14 and Los Cabos (SJD) from December 15. Both will be operated four times weekly using the carrier’s Embraer E175s.

The new routes currently have no competitors besides LAX-NAS, which JetBlue (B6) announced earlier this month.

“We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await.”

Flights are now bookable and will run until April 2024.

Featured Image: Alaska Airlines (N548AS) Boeing 737-800. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.