Akasa Air Announces International Debut with Mumbai-Doha Connection

DALLAS — Indian Low-cost carrier (LCC) Akasa Air (QP) has announced its plans for international operations, marking its debut in the international market with flights from Mumbai to Doha, the capital of Qatar, starting from March 28, 2024. The LCC will operate four non-stop flights per week between the two cities.

Flight bookings for the Mumbai-Doha route are now open and can be made through QP’s website and through various online travel agencies (OTAs).

With this announcement, the Indian LCC has become the first Indian airline to enter international flights within 19 months of its establishment. The airline aims to cater to diverse travelers from both countries, facilitating tourism and commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.

Akasa Air Welcomes New Boeing 737-8-200. Photo: Akasa Air

Akasa Air’s Vision and Growth

Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed his delight at the airline’s international operations launch. He emphasized that Akasa Air is built on reliability, service excellence, and the highest safety standards in global aviation.

Dube also highlighted the remarkable growth of the airline since its inception, which is a testament to the potential of the Indian aviation industry. He further stated that the launch of international operations marks the next growth phase for Akasa Air as it strives to become one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of the decade.

Last month, the LCC ordered 150 of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft, placing the airline in a position where it could launch flights on international routes. The order, unveiled at the Wings India 2024 airshow at Begumpet, is significant because no other carrier in India’s history has ever placed an order of this size. Moreover, QP is the first Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach a firm order book of over 200 aircraft in less than a year and a half of operations.

Featured image: VT-YAD Akasa Air Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways