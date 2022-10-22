Air Tahiti Nui to Launch Flights from Seattle to Paris

DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) will operate flights between Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) during the summer of 2023, extending its service from Tahiti.

Earlier this year, TN announced it would launch flights from its base in Papeete (PPT) to SEA, its second US destination. The airline also signed a partnership with Alaska Airlines (AS).

TN launched the direct flights between PPT and SEA last week, operating twice a week using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

SEA is TN’s second destination in the US. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Increased Competition

The airline now wants to expand this existing service to France, adding new options for passengers traveling between CDG and PPT. Indeed, before June 2023, TN customers had to make a connection in Los Angeles (LAX) when flying between these cities, with five flights per week.

With this new connection in SEA, passengers can now fly between CDG and PPT every day of the week. Other airlines flying between CDG and PPT with one connecting flight include Air France (AF) with a connection to Los Angeles (LAX), plus French Bee (BF), and United (UA) with a connection to San Francisco (SFO).

The 787-9 was used to replace its Airbus A340-300s. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Comments from TN

Mathieu Bechonnet, the Managing Director of TN, said, “This extension to Paris for the next summer season is subject to approval. It will allow us to better optimize our resources and offer our customers new options to reach Tahiti or Paris.”

He added, “During the summer of 2023, our Los Angeles and Seattle hubs will also propose a total of 13 flights per week between the US and Tahiti.”

The airline also flies from PPT to Tokyo (NRT) in Japan and Auckland (AKL), New Zealand. A fleet of four Boeing 787-9s operates its long-haul network.

With this new route, TN increases its frequencies, offering a new option between CDG and PPT while ramping up its operations in SEA.

Featured Image: TN has four Boeing 787-9 in its fleet. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways