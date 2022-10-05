Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route

DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (VT) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate thrice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday.

With the inaugural flight, VT becomes the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and the Pacific Northwest. Seattle will be VT’s second destination in the United States, following Los Angeles (LAX).

This flight is operated by one of the carrier’s four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and departed at 10:00 PM from PPT and will land at SEA at 10:25 AM today, October 5. The return leg from Seattle to Papeete will depart at 12:40 PM and land at 7:10 PM.

Air Tahiti and Seattle-based Alaska Airlines (AS) have partnered on this route. This will give VT customers more access to destinations in the Pacific Northwest and the continental United States. VT customers can use Club Tiare points on AS flights throughout their network. AS customers can use and earn miles when traveling with VT.

The partnership offers flexible access between many major cities such as Vancouver, Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York City, and The Islands of Tahiti.

Air Tahiti Nui Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Comments from Air Tahiti Nui, SEA Officials

“Our new route provides a chance for North American travelers to discover the beauty of the 118 Islands of Tahiti, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea, and Rangiroa, which serve as the background to the many wonders to discover, landscapes to explore, and memories to create,” said Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui.

“In addition to our long-established route from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), this new gateway to The Islands of Tahiti brings the heart of the South Pacific to more travelers in North America and strengthens Air Tahiti Nui’s position as the leading carrier of French Polynesia.”

Previously, VT’s Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Mathieu Bechonnet, commented, “North America is a key market for our destination. So, when we decided to open a second gateway on the West Coast, Seattle was a natural answer for us.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Air Tahiti Nui as the newest international airline to launch service to SEA,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa. “As only the second U.S. destination for Air Tahiti Nui, we look forward to being a new gateway for travelers seeking to luxuriate in the tropical paradise of Tahiti.”

When arriving in Seattle, passengers can experience the new International Arrives Facility. This will improve connection times and efficiency for millions of international passengers.

Featured image: Air Tahiti Nui Boeing 787-9. Photo: Max LAngley/Airways