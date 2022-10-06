Air Premia Launches Los Angeles-Seoul Flights

DALLAS – Korean hybrid carrier Air Premia (YP) has announced that seat sales are open for its inaugural flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and Seoul (ICN) on October 29. YP will deploy its Boeing 787-9s on the route five times a week.

Flights will depart ICN at 13:20 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The service will operate as YP101 and arrive at LAX at 08:20. Departing flights will leave LAX (YP102) at 10:50 and arrive back at ICN at 16:20. The return flights will operate on the same days.

Flights will offer two cabin options, premium economy, and economy. YP’s Boeing 787-9s are configured with 309 seats. Premium economy seats 56 at 42 inches of pitch, with economy seating 253 at 35 inches of pitch. All seats feature individual inflight entertainment systems (IFEs) along with inflight WiFi.

YP will be joining Korean Air (KE) and Asiana (OZ) on the route. KE deploys Boeing 777-300ERs and 747-8s on the route three times a day. OZ deploys its Airbus A350-900 two times a day.

The YP announcement comes on the same day Delta Air Lines (DL) celebrates its return to ICN.

Air Premia Boeing 787-9. Nick Sheeder/Airways

Air Premia

Based in Seoul, YP was founded by Kim Jong-Chul, former president of Jeju Air (7C), in July 2017 and started operations in August 2021. The airline currently has two 787-9s, with three more on order.

Air Premia serves two destinations in Asia, Singapore (SIN) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN). LAX will be its third route. YP intends to launch additional US and Australian cities as part of its route expansion.

Featured image: Air Premia Boeing 787-9. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways