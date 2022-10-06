Delta Air Lines Resumes Asia Service from Minneapolis

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has reinstated nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) this week, the first of two Asia routes to reopen since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Delta’s nonstop flight to Seoul is the 25th overseas flight out of 30 to return to MSP. The ICN flight is the longest international route from MSP, covering more than 6,200 miles and taking more than 12 hours to complete. Delta service to Tokyo-Haneda Airport is expected to resume in late March 2023.

The MSP Regional Air Service Partnership (RASP), a collaborative air service development project between the MAC and GREATER MSP, recognized the route as a critical need for the region’s corporate community and launched service to ICN in April 2019.

Delta’s MSP-ICN route will begin service three times per week and will be expanded to daily service on October 29. The flight is operated by a flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which can carry more than 300 passengers and offers four different experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels, MSP’s overall passenger recovery is 75%-80%.

Comments from Airport, Airline Officials

“As we come off of a busy summer travel season, we are delighted to welcome back this important route,” said Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC). “We are grateful for our partnership with Delta and their commitment to restore MSP’s critical direct link to South Korea, which will also open travel connections across Asia.”

“The resumption of service to Seoul-Incheon fully restores Delta’s Korean flying to pre-pandemic levels,” said MSP Vice President of Airport Operations for Delta Air Lines, Mary Loeffelholz. “Through our Korean Air partnership, customers will have access to nearly 30 destinations from ICN, reinforcing Delta’s mantra of ‘no one better connects the world.’”

“The Seoul route was a direct outcome of local business partnerships and collaboration and Delta’s commitment to provide this important service,” said Rick King, chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “It is these types of partnerships that have also helped us through the pandemic recovery, making this a milestone moment as flights to and from Seoul take off once again.”

Featured image: Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways