Air Frances Launches Newark-Paris Service

DALLAS — Air France (AF) has launched a new non-stop service from Newark (EWR) to Charles de Gaulle (CDG) in Paris, France. The new addition will increase connectivity between the two cities, and bring AF to its second airport within the Tri-State area.

Flights will run once daily from CDG and EWR on a Boeing 777-200 with a capacity of 280 seats. The route is intended to add additional options to the airline’s six daily flights between New York JFK and Paris CDG. It also marks the return of a direct flight between the two cities via the carrier, which was discontinued in 2012.

Newark will be the 13th destination that the airline runs in the US this winter. Some of the other cities it flies to include Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and more.

The EWR-CDG route joins Air France’s other JFK-CDG routes. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Expanding Tri-State Flight Options

Regarding the new route, Air France KLM Senior Vice President at North America Eric Caron said, “The New Jersey and larger Tri-State region is an extremely important market, and this anticipated route will make it even easier for our customers in these areas to fly Air France.”

“With demand for travel continuing to grow, we are thrilled to bring back this route in New Jersey, connecting more travelers to Paris and beyond.”

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the times to connect within either city via the airline itself or its partnership with Delta Air Lines (DL).

AF062 and AF063 will be used to identify the two new flight additions. Image: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Full Flight Schedule

Outbound flights from CDG will depart at 12:30 local time, arriving at 15:00 local. The inbound flight from EWR will depart at 17:05 local and arrive in CDG at 6:05+1 local time. Flight numbers AF062 and AF063 will be used to identify the two new additions.

Each city will have a single flight per day.

Featured Image: Michal Mendyk/Airways