Air France Adds Five New Winter Routes

DALLAS – As global aviation demand keeps recovering to pre-pandemic levels, Air France (AF) has announced an expansion for its Winter 2022-2023 schedule with the comeback of two destinations and the opening of five new routes around the globe.

In the long-haul market, the French flag carrier will resume in October its operations from Paris (CDG) to Cape Town (CPT) and Tokyo (HND) with several flights per week with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, while a new route to Newark (EWR) will start operating in December on a daily basis, adding up to the already existing flight to New York-JFK and reinforcing the French carrier’s position in the Paris-New York market.

Flights to Dallas (DFW) will be extended for the winter season with an additional three weekly operations from Paris (CDG) as well.

For the short and medium-haul market, four new seasonal destinations have been added to the network, including Kittilä (KTT) and Tromsø (TOS) in Northern Europe, with no more than two weekly flights, and Innsbruck (INN) and Salzburg (SZG) in Austria, which will be handled and operated by the airline’s subsidiary “Hop!”.

Additionally, flights to Tunis (TUN), Algiers (ALG), and Oran (ORN) from Paris (ORY), Marseille (MRS), and Toulouse (TLS) will be extended for the winter season as well.

While Air France keeps choosing the Dreamliner for new routes, the Boeing 777 still holds as the mainstay for the transatlantic flights to New York and Dallas. Photo: Tony Bordelais/ airways

Clear Signs of Recuperation

Air France’s statistics show a prosperous recuperation of the airline’s network, which is very close to reaching and surpassing the levels of 2019. Thanks to this expansion for the winter schedule, Air France will fly to an astonishing number of 171 destinations worldwide, offering flights to and from Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Air France-KLM group managed to double its revenue and triple the amount of passenger flow through its hubs as compared to Q1 2021. With the addition of these new routes, the growth of these statistics is only limited by time.

Featured image: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways