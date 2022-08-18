DALLAS – Air France (AF), one of the major airlines still transporting monkeys for scientific research, recently announced that it would stop doing so.

Monkeys from Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, have previously been transported by the airline. But the French flag carrier stated via Twitter last week that it would stop as soon as its present contractual obligations with research groups come to an end.

The demand for monkeys has risen in recent years, with COVID-19 research further adding the need for more lab animals. However, there are workarounds research labs can implement.

Commenting on it, Kirk Leech, executive director of the European Animal Research Association (EARA), in a statement said, “In the accelerated effort to develop Covid-19 vaccines, monkeys played a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of all the successful vaccines that are now in widespread use.”

“Ultimately, the way to get around this problem is to breed them locally.” said Leech, adding that “this shortage is going to drive out innovation from the sector.”

According to the EARA director, the restricted access to monkeys within the biomedical sector could “severely” limit research progress in developing life-saving medicines.

Regardless of the effects on medical research, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) rejoiced in the airline’s decision.

Featured image: F-GSQX Air France Boeing 777-300ER. Phot: Tony Bordelais/Airways